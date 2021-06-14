Veerabrahmendra Peetham imbroglio will be solved: Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: The confusion over the appointment of head of Veerabrahmendra Peetham would be cleared as per the Endowment rules and traditions, said Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the honour of the Peetham in Kadapa district. Anyway, the government would go ahead as per the Endowment rules and the traditions of

the Peetham.

He announced appointment of assistant commissioner Sankar as fit person to collect the details of the confusion and toe manage day-to-day affairs of the Peetham.

Referring to the imbroglio, the Minister appealed to one and all not to make any controversial comments on the Peetham. "The government would take the decision in order not to cause injustice to anyone," he added.

Referring to the history of Peetham, Vellampalli said that Veerabrahmendra Swamy attained Jeeva Samadhi in 1693 and till today the Peetham was held by his eleven successors. It has been contended that the last Peethadhipati wrote the will before his demise. Since he had two wives, the children of both the wives are vying for succeeding the peetham. There is no consensus on the succession.

As per the Endowment Act, the details and the copy of the will should be submitted to the Dharmika Parishad within 90 days after the demise of the Peethadhipati. So far, neither the department nor the Dharmika Parishad received any communication in this respect.

The Minister said that there are 128 recognised Mathams and Peethams in the State and the Peethadhipati would be appointed as per the decision of the majority members of the Peetham or Matham. Hence, anybody could forward their suggestions and advices to the Endowments department.

He said that the problem would be solved in due course after considering the suggestions of all.

A regional joint commissioner would be entrusted with the responsibility of consulting the heads of all Hindu associations to take a final decision.