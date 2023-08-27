Live
Vemuru Constituency: Ruling party committing irregularities in voters list says TDP
Guntur: TDP politburo member and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu lodged a complaint against the irregularities in the voters list in Vemuru Assembly constituency in Bapatla district.
He submitted the complaint to the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer and Vemuru ERO J Mohan Rao at the ZP office here on Saturday.
Later, speaking to the media, he alleged that the ruling party leaders were involved in the removal of voters who were TDP supporters from the voters list.
He alleged that Minister Merugu Nagarjuna conducted a meeting at the government office and directed party activists to submit applications to delete the names of 4,000 to 5,000 voters who were TDP sympathisers and sympathisers of other opposition parties in different mandals in the constituency.
He warned that if the ruling party indulges in removing the names of genuine voters from the list, he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking action.
Ananda Babu recalled that a survey by a national TV channel predicted the victory of TDP in the 2024 State Assembly polls.