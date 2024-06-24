  • Menu
Vidyasagar new honorary chairman of State Govt Undertakings

A Vidyasagar is being felicitated after he was elected as honorary chairman of the Federation of Employees of the Govt Undertakings in Vijayawada on Sunday
Highlights

Vijayawada: A Vidyasagar has been elected as honorary chairman of State Government undertakings in a meeting organised by the members of the state government undertakings at the zonal office of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) here on Sunday.

The members of the Federation of Employees of Government Undertakings met here on Sunday and elected new office-bearers for the Federation. The new office-bearers include A Sambasiva Rao as the chairman, D Chandrasekhar as secretary general, O Bhaskar Rao as the co-chairman, G Indira as the vice-chairman, V Jayadev as the Finance Secretary, R Kumara Swamy as the organising secretary, and M Janardhana Reddy as the key advisor.

