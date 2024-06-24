Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Vidyasagar new honorary chairman of State Govt Undertakings
Highlights
Vijayawada: A Vidyasagar has been elected as honorary chairman of State Government undertakings in a meeting organised by the members of the state...
Vijayawada: A Vidyasagar has been elected as honorary chairman of State Government undertakings in a meeting organised by the members of the state government undertakings at the zonal office of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) here on Sunday.
The members of the Federation of Employees of Government Undertakings met here on Sunday and elected new office-bearers for the Federation. The new office-bearers include A Sambasiva Rao as the chairman, D Chandrasekhar as secretary general, O Bhaskar Rao as the co-chairman, G Indira as the vice-chairman, V Jayadev as the Finance Secretary, R Kumara Swamy as the organising secretary, and M Janardhana Reddy as the key advisor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS