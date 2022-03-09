Vijayawada: 17 Railway women employees felicitated for their services

Vijayawada: The president of SCR Women Welfare Organistion (SCRWWO), Jaya Mohan, has felicitated 17 women employees from various departments for their outstanding contribution and meritorious services on International Women's Day at Divisional Railway Auditorium here on Tuesday. Jaya Mohan was the chief guest and Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sri Lakshmi was the guest of honour at the celebrations with the theme 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

Addressing the gathering, Jaya Mohan said that women employees are the real pride of Vijayawada Division and they are excelling on all fronts with sincerity and dedication. She said that the Division has around 1,750 women employees working in various capacities like loco pilots, TTEs, technicians, clerks, guards, engineers, points-women, station managers and helpers. She recalled that 'Ramavarappadu' is the first all women station in the division fully operated by women employees efficiently round-the-clock since 2018.

Dr Sri Lakshmi said that women play an undisputed leadership role in the family tradition and in the nation building.

The 17 employees felicitated include T Uma Maheswari, TTI; B Chaya Lakshmi, SSE; K Sumalatha, SI, RPF; C Naga Jyothi, Sr Tech, ELS, Vijayawada; K Padma, Asst. C&W; Hemadri Indira, OS, Sr DEN, Office, Vijayawada; N Gowri Bramarambha, Asst, TL/AC, Electrical Maintenance; P Lavanya, Sr ALP; N Vasantha Rani, Technician, DLS, Vijaayawada; G Padma Priya, Sr Nusrsing Superintendent; P Suasana, Ch OS, Safety Dept; RM Lakshmi, ChOS, Stores Dept; M Sailaja, Jr Clerk, Personnel Dept.; G Aruna, Ch OS, Personnel Dept, Vijayawada; PVV Ramannama, Goods Guard, Operating Dept; Raziya Shiraj, Asst. Accounts, Vijayawada; and J Bharathi, Mestri, Railway Hospital, Vijayawada.

SCRWWO Vice-President D Sridevi, SCRWWO Vice-President Dr M Sarada, DFM Shivani Kapur, PRO Nusrat Mandrupkar, APO B Saila Sudhakar, other officers, representatives of trade unions, inspectors and staff were present.