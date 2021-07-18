Vijayawada: 20 bus passengers hurt in mishap

Vijayawada: Around 20 passengers were injured when the APSRTC bus in which they were travelling hit by a water tanker from behind near Chinaavutupalli village of Gannavaram mandal on Sunday.

The injured were shifted to hospital in ambulance and auto rickshaws. According to information a bus belongs to Eluru bus depot met with the accident on Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam national highway near Pinnamaneni hospital in Gannavaram mandal. It is suspected that the brake failure could be the reason for the mishap.

Eluru bus depot manager Ch Sunitha informed that about 18 of the 43 passengers on the board were sustained minor injuries due to sudden mishap.

She said an enquiry will be held to find the reasons for the accident. According to Atkur station police 21 passengers were injured in the bus accident and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. A case was registered and bus driver David Raju was taken into custody for questioning.