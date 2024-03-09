Live
- Creating a Cozy Corner with Décor Lighting during the Monsoon Season
- LS polls: MahaYuti to aggressively take up Rs 8 lakh crore infra projects with voters
- 5 technologies that will reshape your future
- India-1 sent Luxembourg packing in final league match
- Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases new photos of suspected bomber
- Young Telugu Medical Graduate Dies in Australian Hiking Mishap
- India on brink of bagging series 4-1
- South Korea to send suspension notice to 13,000 striking doctors
- Don't know why Shubman is not opening: Father
- Kamal Haasan not to contest LS polls, will be sent to RS
Just In
Vijayawada: 3-day seminar on logistics from March 11
Andhra Loyola College’s Department of Logistics and Retail Operations will be organising 3-day national seminar on “Surging Trends in Logistics and Retail Operations,” aimed at examining the evolving trends within the industry.
Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College’s Department of Logistics and Retail Operations will be organising 3-day national seminar on “Surging Trends in Logistics and Retail Operations,” aimed at examining the evolving trends within the industry.
Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore along with department heads K Murali Krishna and K Chinna Devi and organising in-charge J Vijaya Kumar released the poster at the college here on Friday.
The seminar, aimed at faculty, research scholars, and MBA and degree students, will be held for three days from Monday at Andhra Loyola College.
Prominent speakers include Fakhruddin Sheik will discuss logistics and maritime trends, Dr NM Jyothirmai will delve into e-commerce and supply chain trends and Chanda Vadde will examine trends, challenges, and opportunities in retail operations.
The seminar is calling for papers on topics relevant to its theme for potential inclusion in an ISBN-registered book. Interested participants should submit their papers to [email protected]. For further information, the interested persons can contact on 8247511744 or 8008221236.