Vijayawada: 3-day seminar on logistics from March 11

Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College’s Department of Logistics and Retail Operations will be organising 3-day national seminar on “Surging Trends in Logistics and Retail Operations,” aimed at examining the evolving trends within the industry.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore along with department heads K Murali Krishna and K Chinna Devi and organising in-charge J Vijaya Kumar released the poster at the college here on Friday.

The seminar, aimed at faculty, research scholars, and MBA and degree students, will be held for three days from Monday at Andhra Loyola College.

Prominent speakers include Fakhruddin Sheik will discuss logistics and maritime trends, Dr NM Jyothirmai will delve into e-commerce and supply chain trends and Chanda Vadde will examine trends, challenges, and opportunities in retail operations.

The seminar is calling for papers on topics relevant to its theme for potential inclusion in an ISBN-registered book. Interested participants should submit their papers to [email protected]. For further information, the interested persons can contact on 8247511744 or 8008221236.