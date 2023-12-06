Vijayawada: 7 yrs RI for abetting wife to commit suicide

Vijayawada: Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge I Sailaja Devi on Tuesday pronounced Shaik John Pad Saidulu guilty and sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 2,700 on him for harassing and abetting his wife Shaik Husna to commit suicide.



According to prosecution, Shaik Husna was married to John Pad Saidulu on April 26, 2010 with a dowry of Rs 2.5 lakh and ten tolas of gold. Husna, who is working as a school teacher, gave birth to two girls. Later, her husband used to harass her for more dowry.

On May 5, 2016, she made a phone call to her parents saying that her husband was beating her and demanding to bring more money from her parents. By the same evening, Husna’s cousin informed the parents that she committed suicide.

The parents lodged a complaint with the police. During the investigation it was found that the allegations were true. After 14 witnesses deposed in the court, it was established that the accused abetted his wife to commit suicide. Judge Sailaja Devi pronounced the judgement on Tuesday. Assistant public prosecutor Chandragiri Vishnuvardhan conducted the prosecution.