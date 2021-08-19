Vijayawada: 75 girl students get scholarships

Vijayawada: Indian Oil handed over scholarship to 75 meritorious girl students who topped Class X examinations in Andhra Pradesh under the 'Medha Chatravriti Yojna.

To mark the 75th Independence Day, 75 girls from the State and Central Board received the scholarship and commendation. Indian Oil initiated the 'Medha Chatravriti Yojna' to facilitate the meritorious girl students who topped Class X board exams across 30 States and central education boards. It may be mentioned that the 75th Independence Day is celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The awards to the meritorious girl students of Andhra Pradesh were handed over by RSS Rao, Executive Director & State head, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, IndianOil. "As a responsible corporate with strong social stewardship, Indian Oil has been undertaking several CSR initiatives to support the educational needs of the youth," said RSS Rao.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, launched this CSR initiative, which will benefit 2,250 girls who appeared in the 2020/2021 Class X board exams. A total sum of Rs. 2.25 crore are dispensed under the initiative of Medha Chatravriti Yojana.

Each student received Rs. 10,000 and a certificate. This scholarship will also act as a source of motivation for the beneficiaries for their higher studies. The scholarships will be awarded based on merit as recommended by the respective education department.