Vijayawada: ACB officials raid residences of two officials

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials identified properties worth crores of rupees during the raids conducted at the residence and office of sub-registrar Arja Raghava Rao, who is working at the office of sub-registrar, Patamata, Vijayawada, and superintendent of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Vasa Nagesh.

The officials conducted raids and searches and registered cases after noticing properties worth crores of rupees disproportionate to their income. The officials during the raids on the residence and office of the sub-registrar Arja Raghava Rao noticed the documents related to properties, which were registered in the name of Raghava Rao, his wife and children.

The seized documents related to an open plot at Puligadda of Avanigadda mandal, Krishna district, Flat in Annapurna towers, Vijayawada, one flat in SBI Colony, Vijayawada, open plot near Avanigadda, Volkswagon car, Skoda car, two jeeps, two-wheeler vehicles-2, gold articles weighing 1580 grams, Rs 12.71 lakh cash, household articles worth Rs 18 lakh and promissory notes worth Rs 7 lakh. The officials are assessing the market value of these properties.

DGP K Rajendranath Reddy in a press release on Wednesday said the ACB officials conducted raids on the offices and residences of the sub-registar working in Vijayawada. The ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of the Vasa Nagesh, superintendent of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, Vijayawada on Wednesday. The officials conducted searches on the residence in Lotus Legend apartment, Kummaripalem and six places in Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Nidadavole and other places in East and West Godavari districts.

The ACB sleuths also conducted raids at the residences of the relatives of Nagesh. They seized cash of Rs 17.91 lakh from the residence of Nagesh.

They also seized gold weighing 209 grams, documents related to G+4 house in Dwaraka Tirumala, one house in Tadepalli, one house in Jangareddygudem, one plot in Nidadavolu, Suzuki Wagon car, Two scooters. The searches continued till Wednesday evening. The officials are assessing the market value of these seized properties.