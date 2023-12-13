Vijayawada: Adalat for rly pensioners on Dec 15

Vijayawada: South Central Railway will be conducting Pension Adalat for Railway and Family Pensioners at Railway Divisional Auditorium here on December 15. Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager will be the Chief Guest of the event and ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth will preside over the Adalat.

Divisional Personnel Manager MB Muralidhar said that the aim of the Pension Adalat is to take notice of the grievances related to pension, family pension, gratuity and settlement dues of retired Railway pensioners and ensure immediate redressal of the same. The Pension Adalat is scheduled to be held on December 15 from 8 am onwards.