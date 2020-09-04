Vijayawada: Advanced sweeping machines set to keep city spic and span

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has stressed on the need for the citizens' participation and support to keep the city clean and hygienic.



The minister along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated seven advanced machines purchased by the VMC for removing the silt, garbage and keep the city clean.

The event was organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Thursday.

The civic body has purchased big sweeping machine with operation and maintenance at a cost of Rs 66.67 lakh from the 14th Finance Commission funds, one open drain siltation machine at a cost of Rs 84 lakh from the funds of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, three vehicles Skid and Loaded (He Man) machines at a cost of Rs 68.26 lakh for cleaning the roads.

He said the VMC got fourth rank in Swatch Sarvekshan in the country with the efforts being made to keep the city clean. He said the new machines purchased by the VMC would be helpful to remove the garbage early from the city and keep the drains clean with desiltation. Prasanna Venkatesh said the VMC procured seven advanced vehicles at a cost of Rs 2.18 crore and explained the minister the use of machines to the VMC and the people. VMC Chief Engineer D Mariyanna and Chief Engineer ASN Prasad and other officials attended the event.