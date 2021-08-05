Vijayawada: Agri Gold depositors of up to 20k to get money back soon

Vijayawada: The customers of scam-hit AgriGold company with deposits upto Rs 20, 000 will soon get their money back.

The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) has asked the AgriGold depositors with the deposit of below Rs 20,000, to register their names at the village/ward secretariat offices between August 6 and 12 to get their deposited amount on August 24. The CID in a press release on Wednesday stated that the AgriGold customers, with deposits between Rs10,000 and Rs20,000 should visit the village/ward secretariats and register their names by producing the original bond papers, receipts, cheque pay orders, bank pass books and Aadhaar card photo copies. The village/ward secretariat volunteers will upload the details of the AgriGold customers so that the government can pay the deposited money into their bank accounts on August 24.

The CID has made it clear that the money will be deposited into the bank accounts of the customers only and only one claim from each customer will be accepted. In case of death of depositor, the government will deposit the money into the bank accounts of the legal heir if they produce the certificate. AgriGold depositors, who had earlier received Rs10,000 are not eligible to get Rs20,000. AgriGold customers, who have not taken deposits even once are eligible to get Rs 20,000. The depositors can call to the toll free number 1800 4253 875 to get further information.

This is the second time that the State government has decided to pay the deposits to depositors. Earlier, the State government had paid the depositors of below Rs 10,000 each. So far, the government has deposited Rs 234 crore to the depositors below Rs 10,000. Now, it is the turn for the depositors below Rs.20,000. AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association had started agitation more than six years ago to get back their deposits. The YSRCP had made a promise to repay the deposits to the depositors, who had deposited Rs 20,000 before the elections.

Recently, the AgriGold customers and agents under the auspices of AgriGold Customers and Agents Association staged relay fast in Vijayawada demanding the government to pay deposits.

The association joint secretary BV Chandrasekhar felt it was difficult for some depositors to save the original bond papers and receipts of the payments made to the collection agents of the AgriGold. He said several representations were given to the government to consider the demands of the genuine depositors, who could not produce the original bond papers and can produce other evidences. It is estimated that 9.50 lakh customers had deposited between Rs10,000 and Rs 20,000 to AgriGold company.