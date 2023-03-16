Vijayawada: AgriGold victims' relay hunger strike begins

Vijayawada (NTR district): Demanding fulfilment of the assurance given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seeking justice for the victims, the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association (AGC&AWA) commenced a two-day relay hunger strike on Wednesday at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

Association chairman Muppalla Nageswara Rao, president EV Naidu, general secretary B Tirupati Rao, deputy general secretary BV Chandrasekhar and others participated in the first day of hunger strike.

Speaking on the occasion, Muppalla Nageswara Rao asked the government to release a white paper regarding the payments to the victims so far. He said the 11 lakh victims must be paid around Rs.3,000 crore and asked the government to allocate funds for these payments in the budget.

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association women wing secretary Y Naga Lakshmi and others also participated in the hunger strike.