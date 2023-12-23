Vijayawada: ALC celebrates National Mathematics Day

Vijayawada : The Department of Mathematics of Andhra Loyola College organised National Mathematics Day here on Friday.

Retired professor of Andhra Loyola College Dr NV Ramana Murthy attended as chief guest and explained the life history of great Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

He said that from the year 2012 onwards the Government of India announced Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birthday as National Mathematics Day.

From then onwards every year on December 22nd different competitions are conducted in schools and colleges. At ALC, competitions were conducted in paper presentation, poster presentation, and mathematical songs.

Head of the Department of Mathematics Dr P Venugopala Rao was the convener for the programme. Vice-Principal II UG Fr G Kiran Kumar explained the importance of Mathematics and need to learn Mathematics.

Vice-principal I UG Dr N Srinivasa Rao, staff members of the department K Anuradha, Dr D Tabitha, P Hepsibeula, K Naga Koteswara Rao and the students of BSc Mathematics participated in the National Mathematics Day celebrations.