Vijayawada: All set for Ganesh idols immersion from today

Vijayawada: Arrangements have been made for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols near the Seetamma padalu downstream of Prakasam barrage in Krishna river from Sunday onwards.

Thousands of idols will be immersed in Krishna river every year to mark the Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation workers have cleaned the road to reach the river from Seetammavari padalu junction downstream of Prakasam barrage. Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials visited Seetammavari padalu junction downstream of Prakasam barrage on Saturday and inspected the arrangements for the immersion of idols from Sunday onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nivas said Covid guidelines must be followed by the devotees for immersion of idols and only five people will be allowed to participate in the immersion. He said physical distance should be maintained by the devotees.

He said about 40,000 cusecs of water released from Prakasam barrage due to rains in the upland areas of Prakasam barrage. He said the devotees must be very careful and should not venture into the river for the immersion.

Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu said necessary police bandobust has been made for the immersion of idols from Sunday onwards. He said the idols should be immersed one by one and all must follow the Covid guidelines.

The Corporation staff plays very important role in maintaining hygiene near the Punnami ghat for 10 days. VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the VMC staff will take care of maintaining hygiene near the ghats and other nearby places. Sale of Ganesh idols suddenly increased on September 8 and 9 in the city.

Devotees purchased thousands of idols sold out at Sitaraja junction, Ayodhya Nagar, Nunna market, Gollapudi and other places in the city. The traders and artists satisfied with the sale of big idols that are more than two-feet tall. By and large, devotees preferred the small idols this year to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturdi.