Vijayawada: Amaravati Balotsavam concludes

Vijayawada: The two-day Amaravati Balotsavam (children festival) organised at Siddhartha auditorium concluded on Sunday. Hundreds of children studying in government and private schools participated in the Balotsavam and participated in classical dance, folk dance, mono action and singing competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

The organisers also conducted events like essay-writing, story writing, poetry, story analysis, quiz, fancy dress competitions etc.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ranjit Basha was the chief guest at prize distribution programme organised on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Basha said dedication and discipline is key to success and exhorted the children to maintain personal discipline and always feel curious to learn something new. He said he had started participating in the competitions from the age of six and got the sixth rank in IAS examinations. He said he won many prizes and the effort he had made to win helped him to get selected in the IAS examination. He said students, who could not get prizes in Balotsavam, need not worry and they could try to win in next competitions.

D Jahnavi, who is undergoing training in space technology in NASA, USA, suggested the students to improve general knowledge besides pursuing academic education. She said that she conducted research in ISRO also. Amaravati Balotsavam honorary president Chaluvadi Mallikarjuna Rao, general secretary Kondala Rao, secretary P Murali Krishna, Taruni Tarangalu secretary G Jyotsna and others participated in the prize distribution programme. Several hundred children wearing traditional dresses and fancy dresses joyfully participated in the dance and other cultural programmes.