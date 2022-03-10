Vijayawada: Amul formally launches milk, curd

Vijayawada: Amul Diary launched its fresh milk and curd in the city on Thursday. Amul claimed that it would sell fresh milk and curd at a price less than its competitors and at the same time without compromising on quality.

Addressing newsmen here on Thursday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director RS Sodhi reminded that Amul has become a household name in the country and all Indians have tasted Amul products in one or the other form. He said the Amul is confident that that the people of AP will incorporate Amul fresh milk and curd into their daily diets.

Sodhi said that Amul is procuring milk from the best buffaloes and cows in the State as part of the government's initiative to ensure remunerative price to milk producers to provide healthy, nutritious milk and milk products at affordable price to consumers through Amul. Launching Amul dairy products, Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation Managing Director Babu A said that the State government was committed to bring quality dairy products to the people across the state. The first plant of Amul dairy is located in Nuzvidu equipped with modern facilities to process, pack and store the milk and milk products as per FSSAI standards. Presently, the Amul is launching three variants of fresh milk in half litre, one litre for household and six litre pack for the bulk users and two variants of curd.