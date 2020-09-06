Vijayawada: Anganwadi staff & kids celebrate Teachers Day

Vijayawada: Staff and students of three Anganwadi centres paid homage to the former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnanan on Saturday to mark the Teachers' Day celebrations.

Anganwadi teachers from three centres Arundelpeta, Durga Agraharam and Kothavantena participated in the event organised at the APJ Abdul Kalam High School in Arundelpet.

Teachers Haritha Devi, Nurjahan Begum, Satyanarayana and other staff and children participated in the event. The teachers paid floral tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and recalled the services done to the country as a president, educationist and scholar. They planted sapling in the school campus on the occasion.