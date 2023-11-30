Vijayawada: AP police inks pact with BoB for insurance cover

Vijayawada : Home Minister Taneti Vanitha thanked Bank of Baroda for providing best insurance cover for Andhra Pradesh police after unveiling a tie-up at a programme organised at Kovvuru on Wednesday.

Bank of Baroda is the second largest public sector bank and popularly known as India’s international bank. The bank has more than 8,200 branches across the country with a total business of approximately Rs 23 lakh crore by September ’2023. It posted a half year net profit of Rs 8,323 crore.

She expressed gratitude to Bank of Baroda for introducing this exceptional initiative for AP Police. Emphasising its uniqueness compared to other banks offering AP Police, she urged AP Police personnel to fully leverage this unprecedented salary package for their personal and professional benefit.

Bank of Baroda is offering AP Police the best insurance coverage in the industry with an amount of Rs 1.35 crore. It is offering Personal Accident Death cover of Rs 1 crore, Air Accident insurance cover of Rs 1 crore and daughter’s marriage cover up to Rs 8 lakh under PAI, It also offering child higher education up to Rs 8 lakh under PAI, complimentary life insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh and ambulance cover up to Rs 50,000, personal accident insurance of Rs 20 lakh on credit card & Rs 10 lakh on debit card etc.

Senior executives of Bank of Baroda, Dinesh Pant, CGM, Ritesh Kumar, GM & Zonal Head, Hyderabad, MVS Sudhakar, NDGM, Chandan Sahoo, DGM & Regional Head, Vijayawada and others were present.