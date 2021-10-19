Vijayawada: APMDC submits e-tender for judicial preview

Vijayawada: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has submitted the tender document to the AP Judicial Preview Commission for selection of an experienced contractor for processing of beach sand minerals in Srikakulam district.

It is pertinent to note that APMDC has been appointed as custodian of the minerals seized by the State government as per the instructions of the Government of India and it intends to process the tailings available on the lease premises on behalf of State government by appointing contractors through e-auction process. The contract value of the project is estimated to be more than Rs 100 crore.

As per the orders issued by AP govt, any project of Rs 100 crore value and above shall be sent to the AP Judicial Preview Commission. The tender document for beach sand minerals shall be available on the AP Judicial Preview Commission website till October 27, 2021 for public comments and suggestions. Prospective bidders and general public can share their comments to the AP Judicial Preview Commission at judgejpp@ap.gov.in.