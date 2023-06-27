Vijayawada: Applause to classical dance

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha organised a monthly cultural programme at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Monday. The programme consists of two parts ¬- classical dance and a playlet.

The students of Sai Vagdevi Kuchipudi Nrityalaya Sai, Bhavyasri, Ghreeshma, Lasya, Geetika, Havinash, Sadhana, Sahasra, Charishma, Panditya, Jyothi and Mokshita presented impressive classical dance numbers like Swagatam Sri Vignarajam, Kondalalo nelakonna, Ananda Tandavam, Bho Sambho, Adigo Alladigo and Nrisimha narthanam. Natyacharya Sappa Sivakumar choreographed this item most attractively and these items received claps from the art lovers present in the auditorium.

Playlet ‘Gurivinda Ginjalu’, the second part of the programme, was presented by Sagar theatre arts, Vijayawada and penned by BV Sayam Prasad and directed by Pavankumar. The writer sketched the drama in different segments. The title was justified with the narration of the drama that the people who give slogans will never be committed to that.

EV Sagar, E Pavan Kumar, Borra Naren, Ayachitula Ramakrishna, Malleswar Patnayak, Suresh, Krishna Teja, Prasad, R Rajeswari and others participated in the drama and received applause from the audience. This playlet was technically supported by Ramana (Music), Someswara Rao (Makeup), set and lighting were designed by Phani. This was supervised by R Vasudeva Rao and Katti Syam Prasad.

Nandivada Seshu Lakshmi Narayana and Madugula Ramakrishna honoured the artistes. Drusya Vedika members E Ramesh Babu, R Satyanarayana supervised the progamme.