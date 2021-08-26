Vijayawada: APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao heaps praises on Red Cross

Vijayawada: RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao praised the services of the Indian Red Cross Society stating that during the Covid pandemic it saved many lives by donating oxygen concentrators. He said the Red Cross is well known for its services in the world.

He handed over 20 oxygen concentrators to the RTC hospital at Vidyadharapuram here on Thursday. The oxygen concentrators were donated by Guntur branch of the Indian Red Cross.

Red Cross Society state chairman A Sridhar Reddy said Red Cross Andhra Pradesh chapter stand ahead in doing service to the people in difficult times. He explained the Red Cross services in the State during the Covid pandemic time. He praised the services of the APSRTC staff stating that they rendered services unmindful of health hazards posed in the Covid times.

Red Cross Guntur district chairman Dr Ravi Vadlamani appealed to the RTC staff to come forward to donate blood. The RTC did commendable job by constructing a hospital for the staff.

RTC Vijayawada zone ED G Venkateswara Rao, Vijayawada region manager Nagendra Prasad, Central hospital chief medical officer DVS Apparao and others attended the programme.