Vijayawada: Arrangements in place for nominations

Vijayawada : NTR district collector and district election officer (DEO) S Dilli Rao said all necessary arrangements have been made to release the notification on April 18 to conduct the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in NTR district.

Nominations will be received from April 18 to 25 for one Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies in NTR district. Election Commission has created awareness among the political parties on filing of nominations and three rounds of training classes conducted for the officials to receive the nominations.

Addressing media at the Election Centre here on Wednesday, Collector S Dilli Rao said election notification will be released before 11 am on April 18. He said nominations will be received from April 18 to 25 and scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 26 and April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.



Later, election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates. He said polling date for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is May 13 and results will be announced on June 4.

He said nominations related to Vijayawada Lok Sabha will be received at the District Collectorate in Vijayawada and nominations for Assembly segments will be received at Tahsildar offices and VMC office in Vijayawada.

Nominations for Vijayawada West segment will be received at the West Tahsildar office in Bhavanipuram and for Central constituency nomination papers will be received at VMC office. He said the VMC commissioner is the Returning Officer for the Central segment. Collector said nominations for Vijayawada East segment will be received at the Sub-collector’s office in Vijayawada.

Referring to Mylavaram, he said Joint Collector Sampath Kumar is the Returning officer and nomination papers will be received at Tahsildar office in Mylavaram.



For Nandigama Assembly constituency, nomination papers will be received at Nandigama RDO office. He said nomination papers for Jaggaiahpet segment will be received at Tahsildar office in Jaggaiahpet. Nomination papers will be received at the RDO office in Tiruvuru for the Tiruvuru assembly constituency.



Awareness programmes were conducted for the political parties on filing of nominations and nominations will be received by the officials from 11 am to 3 pm from April 18 to 25.

He said only five persons including the contesting candidate will be allowed into RO’s chamber and only three vehicles are allowed up to 100 metres of the Returning Officer’s office. He said all arrangements have been made for receiving the nomination papers and officials are available to furnish information. NTR district joint collector P Sampath was also present.