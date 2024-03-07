Vijayawada: AVERA signs MoU with Dept of Technical Education

Vijayawada : In a momentous stride towards shaping the future workforce and fostering economic prosperity, AVERA, a leading player in the EV automotive industry, signed an MoU with the Department of Technical Education (Polytechnic Colleges) during Bhavita in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for Skill Development Buggana Rajendranath, Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and Skill Development Corporation MD Vinod Kumar, Director of Technical Education Ch Nagarani and AVERA CEO Dr Venkata Ramana were present.

The collaboration with the Department of Technical Education signifies a commitment to providing comprehensive training and upskilling opportunities for both faculty and students alike. By aligning with academic institutions, AVERA aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a talent pool that is not only competent but also adaptable to the dynamic demands of the industry.

AVERA CEO Dr Ramana said, “AVERA's journey exemplifies the transformative power of industry-academia partnerships. By leveraging the synergies between these sectors, AVERA is not only shaping the future workforce but also driving innovation and excellence within the State.”

Ch Nagarani, Director of Technical Education, emphasised the pivotal role of academia-industry collaboration in shaping the polytechnic education landscape. She highlighted the importance of offering practical training experiences for polytechnic students within AVERA, equipping them with knowledge of the latest EV (Electric Vehicle) technologies prevalent in the market. This, she noted, not only enriches their academic journey but also empowers them to become key contributors to the growth of the Indian automobile industry.