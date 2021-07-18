Vijayawada: Bakrid Namaz at IGMC stadium cancelled

Vijayawada: Shaik Muneer Ahmed, Convenor of the Muslim Idgah Committee and Muslim JAC, said on Sunday the Eidgah Committee has decided not to conduct Bakrid Namaz at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on July 21.

In a press release, he said the State government issued orders not to offer prayers at the open places keeping in view of the impending third wave of Covid.

He said the government issued orders that Muslims should offer Namaz at the mosques only observing Covid guidelines and maintaining physical distance. Every year, the Idgah committee makes arrangements for offering prayer at the IGMC stadium. But this year it is cancelled.

He appealed to the Muslims to help the poor and help them to celebrate the festival. He also suggested for the Covid vaccination without fail. He appealed to the Muslims not to sacrifice the animals which are prohibited by the government.