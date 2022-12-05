Vijayawada: BCs to stage protests from today

Vijayawada(NTR District): Telugu Desam Party BC cell NTR district president Kaku Mallikarjun Yadav informed that the BC wing will stage a three-day protest against the State government's anti-BC policies.

Speaking at a press meet at party district office in Vijayawada on Sunday, he criticised that injustice was done to BCs from village-level to district-level during the YSRCP regime. The ruling YSRCP government is suppressing BCs and it has been diverting the BC Corporation funds, he alleged. He further said several schemes, which were implemented during TDP regime, were cancelled by the present government.

Mallikarjun Yadav alleged that the YSRCP government is betraying BCs. He informed that as per the call of TDP, BC wings would organise protests at village and tahsildar offices and submit representations to Tahsildars on December 5. Constituency-level protests will be conducted on December 6 and district-level protests will be organised on December 7, he added.