Vijayawada: Bed strength in old GGH may increase to 500

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector J Nivas said on Thursday beds in the old government general hospital will be increased from the existing 375 to 500 and Medical and Health services will be enhanced to meet the requirements of the patients.

Nivas conducted a review meeting with the hospital doctors and reviewed the services available in the facility in view of the third wave of Covid expected in October/November 2021.

He said 125 more beds will be arranged in the hospital and new ward will be set up in the old GGH. He instructed the officials to start the work on war-footing basis to increase the beds and provide more services. He said a new lab will be set up to conduct the Covid tests in the GGH.

He asked the hospital doctors to get prepared for the third wave and instructed them to set up a Covid special ward for the pregnant women and children. Separate wards were set up for black fungus cases and Covid cases in the New GGH and suggested the Old GGH doctors to follow the same procedure.

He said oxygen is available for only 90 beds in the New GGH and the efforts are on to arrange the facility to all beds in future. He said new a oxygen plant will be set up in the New GGH and doctors and staff will be recruited to meet the requirements. Another 15 general duty doctors will be appointed very soon, he added.

At the same time he added that stern action will be taken against the doctors and the staff for negligence in discharging the duties.

Referring to developments in GGH, he said CC cameras are installed in the wards and control room to monitor the medical services and treatment provided to the patients. Joint Collectors L Siva Sankar, GGH superintendent Dr Sivasankar, Deputy Superintendent Dr Vithal, Dr J Nageswara Rao, Dr Radhika Reddy and others attended the meeting.