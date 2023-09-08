Vijayawada: ‘Bee-keeping a good option to become agri-entrepreneur’

Vijayawada : The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Andhra Loyola College organised a guest lecture on bee-keeping and entrepreneurship development for the benefit of the students on the college premises here on Thursday. The event aimed at providing students with valuable insights into one of the important aspects of agriculture.

K Kishore Kumar from Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) at Pune, Progressive Farmer and Agri Entrepreneur Ch Siva Ramakrishna and coordinator at Syngenta Foundation E Sandeep Kumar were the speakers in the programme.

Kishore Kumar, sharing his expertise in commercial bee production, discussed various methods, techniques, and challenges associated with this industry. He clarified doubts raised by the students related to apiculture and motivated students to take apiculture as a business idea.

Ch Siva Ramakrishna provided practical insights into the world of apiculture and shared his experiences as an agri-entrepreneur, emphasising its significance in rural development and encouraging students to take apiculture as a business avenue.

E Sandeep Kumar shed light on entrepreneurship and business awareness in the context of agriculture. His inspiring talk showcased numerous job opportunities and innovative business ideas for aspiring agriculture students.

Vice-Principal Fr Kiran, inaugurating the programme, emphasised the importance of apiculture and the abundant business opportunities it presents. He encouraged students to consider agribusiness as a viable and fulfilling career path.

As part of this engaging event, several competitions, including quizzes, essay writing, and debates, were conducted to foster intellectual growth and participation among students. Prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up to recognise their outstanding contributions.

Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr G Jameema said that ALC is committed to providing students with a holistic education that encompasses not only theoretical knowledge but also practical insights into the fields of agriculture and rural development. The guest lectures and competitions were significant steps in this direction, helping students explore exciting career prospects and entrepreneurial ventures in the agricultural sector.