Vijayawada: Bicycle rally on Lifestyle & Environmental awareness held

Vijayawada(NTR district): South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, in collaboration with AP Pollution Control Board officials has organised Mission Life Bicycle Rally on Lifestyle & Environmental awareness here on Wednesday. The rally was flagged off by Dr L Ravikanth, ACMS, Administration Railway Hospital, Vijayawada and T Prasada Rao, Environmental Engineer, APPCB Regional Office. Around 100 Bharat Scouts & Guides, Vijayawada students took part in the rally which was organised to spread awareness on lifestyle changes for safer environment.

The rally started at Mini Stadium and proceeded via Old Government Hospital and culminated at Railway Hospital New OPD Block.

Prasada Rao thanked the Bharat Scouts & Guides, railway administration for making this public outreach campaign a grand success. He said that such awareness drives would be taken regularly, till it becomes a mass movement among denizens to protect and preserve the ecosystem.