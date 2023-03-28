Vijayawada: BJP charges Jagan with encouraging conversions

Vijayawada (NTR district): BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that his party would oppose implementation of SC reservations for the Dalit Christians. He along with party leaders participated in a dharna here on Monday, opposing the passing of resolution in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for implementation of reservations for the SC Christian converts.

He alleged the YSRCP government is encouraging religious conversion and adopting dual policies for Hindus and Christians.

He stressed that BJP would oppose allocation of funds to Churches and Christian organisations.

SC Morcha State president G Devanand alleged the YSRCP government has neglected the SCs and now suddenly passed a resolution for the implementation of SC reservations to Dalit Christians. He alleged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil the promises and created rift among the Dalits. He said Dalits staged dharna in the state on Monday opposing the policies of the State government.