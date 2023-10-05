Vijayawada: BJP leaders caught in cleft stick over N Chandrababu Naidu arrest

Vijayawada : The arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has pushed the state BJP into a piquant situation. Though the state president D Purandeswari and other leaders like Sujana Chowdary condemned the arrest which they feel was illegal, the silence on the part of the national party is something which is causing concern for them.

The state BJP leaders are now contemplating to go to Delhi next week and explain how the silence of BJP has impacted the party and how the people’s perception is anti-BJP.

They will explain how the saffron party in the state was finding it difficult to convince the people that the BJP has no role in the case or arrest of Naidu. Its silence has made the people come to such a conclusion. If need be, they will seek permission of the central leadership to take up agitations against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

The central leadership has got all the intelligence reports about the side effects on the party of the arrest of Naidu. They agree that the perception of the people is that BJP does not bother about Andhra Pradesh since they know they have no base and so it makes no difference which party is in power. Whichever party wins Parliament seats are bound to support the NDA.

But the party leaders say that since the case is in courts, the Centre will take the right decision at the right time. The focus of BJP as a national party is to retain power at the Centre. That is more important than anything else.

It is learnt that the state leaders had already apprised the central leadership about the developments, including the alliance between Jana Sena and TDP.

They will also inform the Delhi leaders that Jana Sena which till recently felt that there should be alliance between JSP, BJP and TDP now feels that BJP should be kept out, this could give negative results.

They will also inform them that people are of the opinion that BJP has lost interest in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the debacle in Karnataka elections. The state BJP leaders feel that the next four to five months would be crucial and YSRCP would intensify diversionary tactics.