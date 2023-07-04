Live
Vijayawada: BJP opposes move to lease out endowments department lands
- Says it is also against giving lands of Hindu Trusts on lease
- Somu Veerraju appeals to the State govt to set up a nature cure hospital in the land that belongs to the Avadutha Trust in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to encroach/ and provide on lease the lands which belong to the Hindu trusts and the Endowment Department. He alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to give the lands on lease to encourage religious conversions. Veerraju on Monday inspected the lands belonging to Avadhuta and Tapovan trust and Arogya Sadan Trusts in Vijayawada.
Later, briefing the media, Veerraju said the BJP would oppose giving the Endowments Department and Hindu Trust lands on lease to encourage religious conversions.
He said the Avadutha Trust is under the control of the Endowments Department and the government was planning to give the land on lease in Vijayawada.
He demanded that the government set up a nature cure hospital in the land that belongs to the Avadutha Trust. He expressed ire over the State government alleging that it was working in favour of one religion and acting against the sentiments of Hindus.