Vijayawada: Blood donation camp tomorrow

Vijayawada: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp will be organised on June 14 at APSEC building room no: 130 in front of IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

In a press statement here on Monday, Voluntary Blood Donors Association founder-president and APSEC Joint Secretary GV Saiprasad informed that they would organise the blood donation camp with the support of Red Cross blood bank, Vijayawada. He said that the donation camp will start at 10.30 am and continue till 3.30 pm. More details can be obtained from mobile

number 989774469.