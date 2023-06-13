Live
- History of 1998 Cyclone
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 13
- 1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 June 2023
- PL Sector Update - Consumer Durables - Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Channel Check update (June-2023)
- Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian sea makes history by setting a new record
- Neither BJP nor Congress talks about education: Arvind Kejriwal
- Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’
- Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week
- Adivi Sesh takes a break from thrillers
Vijayawada: Blood donation camp tomorrow
Highlights
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp will be organised on June 14 at APSEC building room no: 130 in front of IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.
Vijayawada: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp will be organised on June 14 at APSEC building room no: 130 in front of IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.
In a press statement here on Monday, Voluntary Blood Donors Association founder-president and APSEC Joint Secretary GV Saiprasad informed that they would organise the blood donation camp with the support of Red Cross blood bank, Vijayawada. He said that the donation camp will start at 10.30 am and continue till 3.30 pm. More details can be obtained from mobile
number 989774469.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS