Vijayawada: Breast milk donors felicitated

Vijayawada: Two lactating mothers set a record of sorts by donating breast milk to the needy children through an initiative launched by Rainbow Children’s Hospitals here.

The two mothers were suitably felicitated for their noble gesture at a function on the hospital premises here on Monday.

In fact, in order to support the needy neonates, many mothers have come forward and donated breast milk through the hospital. Significantly, Mannem Haritha donated 70 litres of breast milk and Rachana donated 27 litres of breast milk.

On the occasion of World Breast Feeding Week, the hospital on Monday felicitated these two mothers for their generous gesture of donating breast milk to needy

neonates.

Dr Ram Prasad, Dr Vamsi Sivarama Raju, Dr BSCP Raju, Dr M Sneha and Gunasekhar of Rainbow Children’s Hospital thanked the mothers in general and record-setting mothers in particular for their kind gesture.