Live
- Lucknow scientist part of team that discovered oldest fossil of dinosaur
- Teacher not only teaches but also learns from students: Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
Just In
Vijayawada: Breast milk donors felicitated
Many mothers have donated breast milk through Rainbow Children’s Hospital
Vijayawada: Two lactating mothers set a record of sorts by donating breast milk to the needy children through an initiative launched by Rainbow Children’s Hospitals here.
The two mothers were suitably felicitated for their noble gesture at a function on the hospital premises here on Monday.
In fact, in order to support the needy neonates, many mothers have come forward and donated breast milk through the hospital. Significantly, Mannem Haritha donated 70 litres of breast milk and Rachana donated 27 litres of breast milk.
On the occasion of World Breast Feeding Week, the hospital on Monday felicitated these two mothers for their generous gesture of donating breast milk to needy
neonates.
Dr Ram Prasad, Dr Vamsi Sivarama Raju, Dr BSCP Raju, Dr M Sneha and Gunasekhar of Rainbow Children’s Hospital thanked the mothers in general and record-setting mothers in particular for their kind gesture.