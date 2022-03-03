Vijayawada: Buy handlooms to spur economy growth

Vijayawada: Announcing that the National Handloom Exhibition will be inaugurated here from Friday (March 4) with the aim of promoting sector, developing and promoting marketing strategies in domestic and international markets, said Chadalwada Nagarani, Director of State Handloom and Textiles Department. Stating that the main objective is to integrate national-level exhibitions across the country, she said the exhibition will continue for fifteen days.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, Nagarani said that handloom sector plays a very important role in the country's economy.

'It provides employment to over 65 lakh people directly. Despite the problems, the sector has been able to withstand competition from weaver looms and mills through effective government intervention, financial assistance and implementation of various development welfare schemes.'

The national expo would be held at A-Plus Convention Centre in Mogalrajpuram here.

The Director further informed that handloom unions and weavers organise domestic marketing events to sell their diverse products and aviation designs directly to consumers, tailored to current market trends. The programme is being carried out in collaboration with the Development Commissioner of the Union Ministry of Handloom Weaving.

About 90 apex handloom societies, primary weavers' societies and award winners from all over the state are going to participate in the expo.

She recalled that the State government has been crediting nearly Rs 600 crore per annum to each loom worker through the YSR Netanna Nestam scheme for the last three years so that they can modernise their looms, create new designs and demand garments and participate in the show.

APCO chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said that APCO Chenetha lovers will be entertained at the show with the newly designed range of garments with special discount on Apco garments.

The expo would showcase sarees from Dharmavaram, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri dress materials, Ponduru cotton, cotton shirting, Pochampally, Gadwal, Narayanpeta silk sarees from Andhra Pradesh and Pochampally, Koyyalagudem tie and dye bed sheets, Warangal durries, Karimnagar, Huzurabad bedsheets, towels from Telangana, Kanchi silk sarees, Madurai sarees, Selam cotton dhothies, Chennimalai bed sheets, Pondicherry bed sheets, towels, pillow covers from Tamil Nadu, Mysore silk sarees from Karnataka and Ikkat sarees, Balarampuram sarees from Kerala.

Sambarpur Ikkat Sarees from Odisha, Bonkaii silk, cotton sarees, West Bengal Cotton sarees, silk sarees, Muga silk, Maheshwari from Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi sarees, Chanderi dress material, bed covers from Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow chickenkari works are also available. Delhi bed Sheets, Curtain Cloth, Haryana bed Covers, Bihar Nalanda Bed Sheets, Bhagalpur Chadar Silk, Cotton shirting, patola Sarees Available exclusively from Gujarat, embroidered bed sheets, silk work bed sheets, Lace Cotton bed sheets, Gold printed Rajasthani Kota sarees, salwar kameez, Jammu and Kashmir carpets, shawls, special jackets, bed sheets, rappel suits will stand out as special attractions at the National Handloom Exhibition.