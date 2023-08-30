Vijayawada: Call to switch over to Telugu messaging

Vijayawada: Dr Arasi Sri, Editor of Vihanga magazine, underlining the importance of Telugu as mother tongue, recalled the services rendered by Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthulu for the development of Telugu language.

He was addressing the meeting to celebrate the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu at Maris Stella College here on Tuesday.

Dr Arasi Sri appealed to students to know the greatness of Telugu language which has great literature and valuable volumes written by famous poets and writers. The book reading habit is a good tool in acquiring knowledge, he added. Dr Arasi Sri dwelt at length on the importance of Telugu language as an Internet source. Telugu letters coding in software took eight months for usage in message services. All students who are using English for short message services may switch over to Telugu in dynamic fonts or Unicode fonts which are available. They can make use of these services, he added.

Telugu is one of the ancient languages with rich literary heritage, said Vice-principal R Ramakrishna. Telugu is one of the six ancient languages in the country, he said.

Dr Manga Devi, Head department of Telugu, explained the importance of the celebration of Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, Degree vice-principal Usha Kumari, Sr Sahaya and Harika of Hindi department and other faculty and students of Telugu language were present.

Historical drama Vijaya Thoranam and cultural activities were special attractions of the day.