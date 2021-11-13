Vijayawada: 'Childline Se Dosti' week celebrations from tomorrow

Vijayawada: As part of the protection of child rights, Forum for Child Rights and Childline-1098 are jointly organising 'Childline Se Dosti Week' and Child Rights Protection Week celebrations with the support of all the government departments from November 14, said secretary of Forum for Child Rights Noel Harper who is also the director of Childline-1098.

Addressing the media at the TV Bhavan here on Friday, Noel Harper recalled that the Child Rights Forum has been regularly organising the week celebrations for the last 20 years. He released the brochure and the posters in connection with the Childline Se Dosti celebrations.

The district coordinator of Childline-1098 Arava Ramesh, elaborating the programmes of the week celebrations, said that 3,858 children were rescued through the Childline-1098 during the last two and half years. The celebrations which would start on November 14 would conclude on the International Children's Day on November 20.

S Govind of the Labour department exhorted people to strive united to eradicate the child labour completely. He appealed to people to inform the department using 1098, if they come across the child labour anywhere.

Three-Town police Sub-Inspector Phanindra said that the police have launched Operation Muskaan to rescue to the children and hand them over to their parents through Child Rights Forum.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member L Francis also spoke.

Earlier, the 105th birthday of the founder of Child Rights Forum and the first mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation T Vekateswara Rao was celebrated by paying floral tributes.

CWC member L Malleswara Rao, SKCV manager Chandra, NCLP Murali, Childline coordinators P Nagaraju, Srikanth, and the staff of Childline also participated.