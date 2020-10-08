Vijayawada: Children should wear mask properly, says paediatrician Madhavi

Vijayawada: "It's almost 9 months since we are into this pandemic and life has changed a lot. Medical fraternity has come a long way in understanding the disease and in preventing the complications and thus bringing the mortality to less than one percent," said Madhavi Majety, a senior paediatrician in Vijayawada.



'The Hans India' interacted with Dr Madhavi Majety to give advice to children during this pandemic time.

Dr Madhavi said that even though the unlock process has started, the disease is going to be there with us for quite some time though the numbers may come down as the population's collective immunity increases. She also said that the public will have to make changes in their lifestyle for a few more years, till an effective vaccine comes and it becomes available universally. Dr Madhavi further stated that the public should take it as their personal and social hygiene measures which will save them from the disease.

"With scientific evidence, we can categorically say that 'Your mask is your effective vaccine'. Wearing a mask properly when you go out or get in touch with outsiders at home can either prevent disease totally or reduce the severity of the disease, if at all you contact it. That's exactly what a vaccine does. Social distancing and hand hygiene will enhance the protection. With the unlock measures in place, life has to go on and we need to move on in life with the hygiene measures mentioned above to stay safe and healthy," Dr Madhavi advised.

She analysed that the children can contact the infection but fortunately they don't manifest the disease much, unlike the adults. She opined that the children can spread the infection in society silently.

Dr Madhavi stressed that the children should wear mask properly, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene must be mandatory to reduce the disease burden when they attend school after reopening.