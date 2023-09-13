Vijayawada: Civic chief urges people to use clay idols

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar urged people to use the idols made out of clay for Vinayaka Chaturthi. These idols only will protect the environment from pollution, he said. In view of the Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 18, he issued a press release regarding praying to idols and using clay statues here on Tuesday.

He said that idol makers should use seeds besides clay to make the idols. After the immersion of the idols into irrigation tanks, canals and other water bodies, the plants will grow at the water sources, he said.

He was unhappy over the making of Vinayaka’s idols which were made of Plaster of Paris that may harm the environment. He requested that voluntary organisations create awareness among the public regarding the loss of using POP idols and the benefits of clay idols. Further, he said that the VMC is going to release a video regarding the worship of clay and seed idols. Also, the particular video would be put on social media, he added.