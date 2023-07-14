Vijayawada: Climate change causes sudden spike in mosquito population

Vijayawada : The unusual spike in mosquitoes’ population for the past few weeks has left the residents in both Krishna and NTR districts in trouble. Due to change in climate and rains, mosquitoes have increased at an alarming rate. Generally, this type of increase in mosquitoes tends to spread vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya and the like. Hence, residents are afraid of falling victim to these diseases.

According to official information, 35 dengue cases were reported in Krishna district and 10 cases in NTR district. Likewise, 61 malaria cases were reported in two districts. In fact, the district authorities must conduct meetings over seasonal disease before monsoon arrival with all the departments concerned and direct them to take necessary steps to contain diseases caused by mosquitos. But neither the district authorities nor the departments concerned reportedly not taking the raise in mosquito numbers seriously.

Mosquito menace and spread of vector-borne diseases is less in Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, when compared to villages (except in some tribal areas). Owing to drainage systems, sewage water, dumping yards and many other reasons, the thriving of mosquitoes will be extreme. These unhygienic conditions also will be conducive to mosquitoes.

This year, all the villages across both Krishna and NTR districts have witnessed an abnormal increase in mosquitoes. Mosquito coils, lotions, liquids to protect themselves from mosquito bite are not working. Villagers are suffering more as there wouldn’t be fans in nights due to power cuts.

Compared to villages, situation in some of the urban bodies has improved as urban bodies’ authorities started to take precautionary measures before the onset of monsoon. For instance, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities along with district administration have conducted special drives like canal and drain cleaning and other activities that would contain increase of mosquito population to some extent.

The AP government bagged the best performer award for its efforts to eliminate malaria last year by the Central government. The State received an outstanding award for reducing malaria cases from 6,040 (2018) to 1,139 (2021). Due to the efforts of the authorities, malaria cases in 2022 also reduced to around 200 cases, as per information.

The authorities are yet to take up mosquito control methods like applying larvicides to eliminate larvae, spraying, fogging and other activities. Besides, awareness programmes also not being organised and didn’t supply nets to the public.

Speaking to The Hans India, Krishna District Malaria Officer B Rama Rao said that they are observing every Friday as Dry Day to eliminate mosquito menace. He informed that they have ordered two lakh nets to distribute to the public.