Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan lauds services rendered by Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed profound grief over the sudden death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT. The Chief Minister along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy rushed to Hyderabad and paid floral tributes to the departed soul at the Minister's residence and consoled the bereaved family members.

The State government has declared a two-day State mourning and the final rites will be held with full State honours. The Chief Minister was deeply shocked with the untimely demise of Goutham Reddy and consoled the family members of the deceased. After visiting the Minister's residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister sat besides former MP M Rajamohan Reddy, father of the Goutham Reddy and consoled the bereaved family.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, Y S Avinash Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Anil Kumar Yadav and MLA Chievireddy Bhaskar Reddy were among those who paid the last respects to the Industries Minister. Earlier, at the camp office, the Chief Minister convened a meeting and recalled his association with Goutham Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that he was well acquainted with him since childhood. Points out that he lost a good friend and the State a great leader. Further, the Chief Minister said that Goutham Reddy has brought fame to the State by effectively implementing the government's transparent industrial policies. He was elected twice from Atmakuru in Nellore district with the goodwill of the people and reiterated that the State lost a leader with a bright future.

He said that Goutham had been part of his political journey all along and emerged as a great leader, who strived for the development of industries, commerce and IT sectors in Andhra Pradesh.