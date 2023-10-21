Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers silk robes to the Goddess Durga

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday presented silk robes to the presiding deity of Sri Kanaka Durga on the auspicious occasion of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ on behalf of the state government atop Indrakeeladri. On the day, Goddess Kanaka Durga appeared in Saraswathi Devi Alankaram and the Moola Nakshatram is considered as the birth star of the Goddess.

In view of the significance, the Chief Minister offered silk robes along with pasupu, kumkuma to the deity and had the darshan of the Goddess. As the Chief Minister reached the temple at 3.40 pm, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer K S Ramarao, temple priests and Vedic scholars accorded a warm welcome to him with ‘Poorna Kumbam’.

Temple Shanicharaya and prime priests wrapped the Pariveshtitham (holy headscarf) to him at the temple Chinna gopuram. Later, the CM entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple carrying the silk robes and had the darshan of the deity.

He performed special pujas to deity Sarswathi for 15 minutes in the Antharalayam. He was then rendered Vedasirvachanam by the priests.

Endowments minister Kottu Satyanaryana presented the Chief Minister with the portrait of the Goddess and prasadam.

Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Jogi Ramesh, MLA V SrinivasaRao, Malladi Vishnu, temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in view of the Chief Ministers visit, the police department beefed up the security atop Indrakeeladri and its premises. The darshan for devotees was also halted for about half-an-hour as per the protocol and resumed after he left.