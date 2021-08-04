Vijayawada: Collector, CP inspect arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas along with the Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here on August 15.

The Collector held a review meeting with the officials of various departments regarding conduct of the Independence Day celebrations in a grand manner. He said as per the instructions of the State government, the Independence Day celebrations will be organised in Vijayawada. He said the stadium gallery and other areas will be decorated with the national flag. Covid

tests will be conducted to the police personnel who take part in the parade. The police parade rehearsals will be conducted from August 5 at the stadium.

The Collector instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements to avoid inconvenience in case of rain in the stadium. He further said physical distance should be maintained among the guests attending the parade and uninterrupted power supply should be provided to the programme.

He instructed the officials to take steps for the decoration of Raj Bhavan, State guest house and other government office with lighting.

Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu said limited number of guests will be invited due to Covid. He said the guests should reach the stadium before 8.45 am. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, K Mohan Kumar, DCP Vishnuvardhan Raju, District Revenue Officer M Venkateswarlu and other officials attended the meeting.