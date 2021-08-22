Vijayawada: Collector J Nivas sounds alert on seasonal diseases

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas instructed the district officials to work in coordination with other officials to prevent the outbreak of viral fevers and other seasonal diseases in the monsoon season in the district.

Nivas on Saturday convened a review meeting with the district officials at his camp office and discussed over the prevent measures to be taken to check the outbreak and spread of viral fevers and other seasonal diseases in the district.

He said fevers like Malaria, Dengue, Chikun gunya and others were very common in the rainy season and asked the officials to work in coordination to take preventive measures to curb outbreak of diseases. He urged the medical and health department officials to work in coordination with municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayat department officials.

He instructed the officials to conduct blood tests to identify ailments like Malaria, Dengue, Chikun gunya, typhoid and others every day and submit a report to the district administration.

He also instructed the officials to intensify the anti-larvae operations and fogging to eradicate the mosquito menace. Nivas suggested the officials concerned to see that not less than 40 blood tests are conducted in the labs.

He said maintenance of hygiene and prevention of stagnation of water in tyres and other places. Joint Collector (Development) L Siva Sankar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, officials from panchayat raj, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, municipal commissioners of the municipalities and other officials attended the meeting at the camp office.