Vijayawada: Collector launches 10-day electric 2-wheeler exhibition

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that electric vehicles will play a vital role by 2030. He further said that the electric vehicles can be useful to the public when compared to petrol and diesel vehicles as the cost of the energy is very low.



On Tuesday, he along with New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Vice-chairman N Ramana Reddy flagged off the 10-day Electrical Two-Wheelers exhibition organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) at the Collectorate here. Later, the collector went around on a test drive on the e-bikes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao underlined the need of the use of electric vehicles to protect the environment from pollution. By using e-bikes, sound and air pollution will come down in all cities in state, he said.

Further, he informed that the state government is providing loan facility to purchase these vehicles to government employees to encourage them to use electric vehicles, he said. He further emphasised the aim of the state and Central governments regarding using green energy. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken steps in this regard, he added. NREDCAP EE K SrinivasaRao, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Special Officer Dr Velaga Joshi, district Project Director Buchhi Raju, Dhana Lakshmi Bank Manager G Surekha and others were present.