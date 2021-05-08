Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz bats for permanent vaccination centres in district

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz in a direction to the officials he underscored the importance of setting up permanent vaccination centres to streamline and for effective implementation of the vaccination programme in the district.

He instructed the officials to identify four to five permanent vaccination centres in the limits of all the municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagara Panchayats in the district. He said that the MPDOs concerned should take the responsibility of setting up of permanent centres at the mandal headquarters.

The officials were told to submit the list of permanent centres to the district Collector immediately.

Referring to the system to be adopted, the Collector said that three colours of tokens—red for frontline warriors and health care workers, green for senior citizens above 60 years and blue tokens for persons above 45 years of age—should be issued to streamline the vaccination. The tokens should be issued a day before vaccination.

He said that two waiting rooms should be arranged at each centre assisted by two police personnel and a Mahila security officer of the ward secretariat and two volunteers.

After the second dose of vaccination, the details of the vaccination on a pink slip should be handed over to the people. Two doctors, two ANMs and two ASHA workers should be present during the vaccination.