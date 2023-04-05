Vijayawada: Complete Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam works on time, officials told

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi inspected the ongoing works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam, along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar at Swaraj Mydanam here on Tuesday.

Stating that Ambedkar's Smrithi Vanam is a prestigious project for the State government, she told the officials to take special care of this work. She instructed the officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated time and directed the contractor to complete the main statue construction along with other works on time. She enquired about the corridor, granite footpath, landscape, compound wall and other constructions. Later, she discussed with the sculptor Naresh regarding the statue and other works.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, Capital Area Development Authority (CRDA), municipal and APIIC officials accompanied the Special CS.