Vijayawada: Congress demands clear statement from Jagan on Capital city

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to put to rest the issue of three capitals and issue a clear statement in this regard.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath assailed the Chief Minister for beating around the bush in the announcement of the three capitals. "It is outrageous to the State that another bill would be brought on the same issue," he said.

Fearing the backlash from the High Court since the arguments were coming closure, the Chief Minister in a calculated move withdrew the enactment, he said.

The Chief Minister created more confusion by stating that he would introduce a better bill in near future, he said and wondered as to who would take the responsibility for the loss already incurred due to the the enactment without any foresight. The PCC chief demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister who claimed in the past that he had constructed his house at Amaravati and the capital would continue there. "The Chief Minister should stick to his stand," he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister had no right to talk about decentralisation of power, the PCC chief said that the regional parties miserably failed in protecting the interests of the State and only the Congress party would do it.

It is meaningless to state that the old enactment would be repealed and he would introduce a new one in its place, he said, adding that the Chief Minister was deceiving people in the name of decentralisation.

He deplored that the government filed criminal cases against the farmers and women for demanding continuation of the capital city at Amaravati.

He appealed to the people not to trust the words of the Chief Minister any longer and it is high time they support the Congress party.