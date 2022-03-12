Vijayawada: Congress seeks white paper on state debts

Vijayawada: The Jagan Reddy government introduced the budget with juggling of numbers after raising sizeable loans from various quarters, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the state government has been increasing its revenue by hiking taxes but not spending the same on welfare resulting in the destruction of the state.

The PCC chief demanded white paper with details of the previous budget since there is no balance between the allocations and actual expenditure. He wondered as to what the government was doing with the loans raised left and right.

In spite of the judgment by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Amaravati, there was no allocation of funds in the budget for its development which is nothing but contempt of court. "It is highly atrocious that there was no mention of Amaravati in the budget."

He assailed the government for not sanctioning loans to the BC, SC, ST and Minorities for the last three years.