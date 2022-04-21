Vijayawada: Congress tells people to drive out regional parties

Vijayawada: Congress leaders, addressing a meeting on the protection of the rights of the SC, ST, BC, Minorities here on Wednesday, called upon people to drive out the regional parties from the state since they are detrimental to the progress of the state.

All India SC,ST coordinator Koppula Raju, APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, AICC secretaries Meyyappan, Christopher Tilak, Gidugu Rudraraju, and Sirivella Prasad, AP SC Cell chairman Korivi Vinay Kumar, APCC working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy, Minority Cell chairman Dada Gandhi, Kisan Cell chairman Jetti Gurunadha Rao, AIUWC chairman N V Srinivas, Shaik Mastan Vali, Haseena Syed, Spencer Lal, APCC general secretary Rajiv Ratan, Ravikanth Nutalapati, and leaders from 26 districts participated in the meeting.

Dr Tulasi Reddy said that the regional parties are not capable of achieving Special Category Status (SCS) which would help the state get benefits worth Rs 5 lakh crore, special economic benefit or special package. It is high time they are shown the door, he said. Underlining the importance of making Rahul Gandhi prime minister in the 2024 elections, Tulasi Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have become puppets in the hand of Narendra Modi.

Koppula Raju appealed to the people of SC, ST, BC, Minorities to think over the Congress's policy towards their development. "Congress is ready to share the power with the Bahujans," he asserted and appealed to everyone to strive unitedly to bring back Congress to power.

Gidugu Rudraraju recalled that it was Congress which had given high constitutional posts to the SC, ST, and Minorities.

Dr Sailajanath exhorted the Congress cadres to strive hard to bring back the party to power since the power would be in their hands. He said that the Congress activists are the soldiers of Rahul Gandhi and the struggle would be for the betterment of the Dalits and minorities.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been looting the people's money and it is high time he was taught a lesson.